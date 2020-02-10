Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares were down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $28.78, approximately 35,824 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,480,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 486.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 454,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 398,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.