SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, DragonEX and Tidex. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and $879,712.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.70 or 0.03557479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00257990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Liqui, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

