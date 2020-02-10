SJA Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,863. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

