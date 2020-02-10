SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,881. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.70 and a 52-week high of $336.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

