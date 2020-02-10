SJA Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF comprises about 2.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

FMAT traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. 26,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,273. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

