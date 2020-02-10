Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

NYSE:SKX traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $38.01. 233,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,143. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 70.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

