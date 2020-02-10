Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Down 3.1%

Skinbiotherapeutics PLC (LON:SBTX) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.61 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.88 ($0.16), approximately 97,053 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 261,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.63. The company has a market cap of $15.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19.

Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (0.94) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. It is developing pre-clinical product application, SkinBiotix, a cosmetic cream for skin health, as well as for applications in infection control and eczema. The company was formerly known as Skinbiotix Ltd.

