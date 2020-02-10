Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.00

Smartspace Software PLC (LON:SMRT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 44489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Smartspace Software Company Profile (LON:SMRT)

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

