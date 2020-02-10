Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $30.67 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $30,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Chevron by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 5.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.72. 2,371,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,703. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 75.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

