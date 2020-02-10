Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,050 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 60.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 126.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6,807.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $353,165.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,408,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,624.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418 in the last ninety days.

Snap stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 614,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,978,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

