Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $465-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.86 million.Sohu.com also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOHU. BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ SOHU traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $420.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

