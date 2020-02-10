Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SLGL opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at $17,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

