Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.38 on Monday. Southern has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

