Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,015 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,862 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $57.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

