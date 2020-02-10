S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $299.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.09.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.38. The stock had a trading volume of 839,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $189.21 and a 1-year high of $300.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.89. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

