SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,236,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,321,000 after buying an additional 244,208 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,260,000 after buying an additional 82,221 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,639,000.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $292.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,129. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $247.04 and a one year high of $294.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

