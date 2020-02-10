SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.7% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 112,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.21. 843,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

