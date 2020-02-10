SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 370,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 289,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,011. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.

