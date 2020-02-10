SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 272.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $86.69 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $89.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.