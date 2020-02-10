Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Acquires 16,027 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products makes up approximately 4.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SON traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.93. 408,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,878. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Group raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

