Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,582 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises makes up approximately 1.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,959 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $9,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

WERN traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.68. 542,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $40.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.