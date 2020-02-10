Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Trims Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 59.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 198.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLHR. Sidoti raised shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $69,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLHR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 244,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.66. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

