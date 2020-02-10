SPoT Coffee (CVE:SPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

SPoT Coffee Ltd (CVE:SPP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

SPoT Coffee Company Profile (CVE:SPP)

Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafés in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide meals and in-house roasted gourmet coffee. It operates a total of 26 cafés in development or under construction, which include 6 corporate-owned cafés located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Glens Falls; 6 operating franchise cafés in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hamburg, Clarence, Williamsville, and Waterfront Village; 5 Express cafés operating under license to Dash's Supermarkets and to Chartwells at the Buffalo State College; and 9 franchise locations being developed and under construction.

