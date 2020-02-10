Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Spotify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.80.

SPOT traded down $6.35 on Friday, reaching $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.92. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify by 10,018.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,113 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Spotify by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spotify by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Spotify by 990.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 418,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

