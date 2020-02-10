Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 1,553,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 770,309 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 671,132 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,111,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 402,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

