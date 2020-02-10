SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 3,264.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in SPX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. 237,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,977. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SPX Corp has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $53.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.