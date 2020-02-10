Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,641,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 322,009 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $43,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 226,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,193,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $163.05 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,559 shares of company stock worth $3,256,419 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

