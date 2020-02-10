Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,178 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,989,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,803,000 after purchasing an additional 278,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,548,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.29. 47,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

