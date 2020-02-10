Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $107,000 Holdings in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,489 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

Rekor Systems stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,873. Rekor Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,025.73%.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

