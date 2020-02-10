Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TELUS by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TELUS by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TELUS by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. TELUS’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.