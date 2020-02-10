State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,914 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,650,000 after purchasing an additional 533,396 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2,576.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 776.0% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 109,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,320,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,266,000 after buying an additional 39,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,598. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

