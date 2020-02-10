State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,987,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,196.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 849,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,505,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.24. 19,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.