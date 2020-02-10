State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.69 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,072.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,854. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.