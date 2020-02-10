State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 210 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Steris were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the third quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Steris by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steris alerts:

STE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.91. 13,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,899. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.74.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.