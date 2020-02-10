State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 60 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 993.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,598.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $417.02. 3,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,323. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $231.14 and a one year high of $426.98. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $173,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total value of $364,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,346 shares of company stock valued at $23,596,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

