State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,380,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 391,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

DOX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.37. 12,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.