State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $18,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after buying an additional 849,538 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $26.73. 51,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Barclays lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

