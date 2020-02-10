State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 78.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,906. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.