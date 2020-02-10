State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 11,688 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.39% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 115.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 73,041 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $12,909,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3,829.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 109,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,952. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $98.77.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

