State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,659,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,610,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,706,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

TRGP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.05. 6,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

