State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,076 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.17% of Valley National Bancorp worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 704,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 495,934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 510,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 78,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of VLY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.93. 8,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,655. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

