State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

NYSE:CSL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,293. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.44 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

