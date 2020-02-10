Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Steem has a market cap of $73.52 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,843.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.30 or 0.04581769 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00750311 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000416 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 374,908,802 coins and its circulating supply is 357,934,708 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bithumb, RuDEX, GOPAX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.