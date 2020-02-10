SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 44.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $20,156.00 and $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005926 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002149 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

