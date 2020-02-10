Steris (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steris (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.65-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.57.

Steris stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.87. The stock had a trading volume of 353,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Steris has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average of $148.74.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

