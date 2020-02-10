Stifel Nicolaus Raises Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Price Target to

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from to in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLUU. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.58.

GLUU stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 1,080,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,863. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,010,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,810,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 948,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 4,811.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 907,072 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

