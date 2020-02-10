Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 447,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 95,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKG traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,704. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

