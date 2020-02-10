Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.87. The stock had a trading volume of 202,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,080. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day moving average is $126.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,804. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

