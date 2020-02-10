Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $140,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 48.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.38. 690,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $119.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

