Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Facebook by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.38. 6,140,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $195.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $604.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

